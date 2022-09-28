Darragh MacAnthony makes huge revelation over future at Peterborough United

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed on his podcast that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Peterborough United have been under the ownership of Dublin-born MacAnthony since the summer of 2007.

He purchased the club around a year after becoming the chairman at London Road and has remained in the role since, remaining owner alongside his chairman duties before businessmen Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson became co-owners in 2018.

Now though, making the revelation on his podcast (via the Peterborough Telegraph), MacAnthony has revealed that he will be stepping away from Peterborough United at the end of the season.

The 46-year-old made it clear he will be looking for someone to buy out his stake in the club, be it the current co-owners Neale and Thompson or another figure. He cited a desire to spend more time with his family, stating that football has taken priority for too long.

The right time?

There can be no doubting the good MacAnthony has done in his time as Peterborough United owner and chairman.

He first removed all debt upon arrival, helping lead their charge up the divisions and implementing a highly successful method of recruitment in bringing in young and hungry players.

However, there was criticism of the ownership during their Championship season last time around, with the new recruits failing to guide Posh away from safety and fulfil their ambition of becoming a sustainable second-tier club in the long run.

Now, from next season on, a new figure looks as though they will take the lead at London Road.

Before then though, MacAnthony has said he wants to bow out on another promotion, with Grant McCann and co’s sights firmly set on a promotion push this season.