Club figure reveals six-figure fee paid to Bristol City this summer as part of Blackburn Rovers transfer deal

Bristol City received a sum of around £660,000 as part of Sammie Szmodics’ move from Peterborough United to Blackburn Rovers, it has emerged.

Bristol City added attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics to their ranks in July 2019, snapping him up after he had become a star player for hometown club Colchester United.

His time with the Robins didn’t pan out as anyone would have hoped though.

He struggled for game time and ended up heading out on loan to Peterborough United, who he would sign for permanently in September 2020 following his successful temporary stay at London Road.

Szmodics was a big success for the Posh, making a good impression despite their relegation and earning a move to Blackburn Rovers. At the time, it was reported that Bristol City were in for a cash windfall as part of the deal, but the full sum received has now emerged.

Speaking on his podcast, The Hard Truth (quotes via Bristol Live), Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony detailed that Posh had to pay £500,000 as part of their deal to sign Szmodics two years prior.

Adding that onto the reported fee of around £160,000 from the 20% sell-on clause of any profit, City will have received around £660,000 this summer.

“The Blackburn deal wasn’t £2.5m, it was £1.8m plus add-ons,” MacAnthony detailed.

“We still owed Bristol City £500,000. When I brought Szmodics it was £1m over four years. If you sell a player and you still owe a club, the first thing that happens is that you have to pay a club back. There’s £500,000 straight away.”

Coming good in the Championship…

Szmodics proved while with Posh that he’s able to perform well in the second-tier despite his previous struggle at Ashton Gate.

He netted on his Blackburn Rovers debut too, although he hasn’t been in the squad in the last four games.

The move to Bristol City never went the way either the club or the player would have hoped but to see that they still earned a cash boost from the deal this summer means it wasn’t all doom and gloom, even if much of the fee was owed as part of the original deal for Szmodics to head to London Road.

The 27-year-old will determined to get firing for Blackburn Rovers again to prove to Bristol City he was deserving of a proper chance to prove himself while at Ashton Gate.