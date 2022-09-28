‘Can’t see them taking all three points’ – Hull City v Luton Town prediction: The72

Hull City host Luton Town in the Championship on Friday night.

Hull City see Luton Town head to the MKM Stadium on Friday night in the return of Championship football.

Both teams have endured inconsistent seasons so far, but it’s the Hatters who sit higher in the table.

Nathan Jones’ side occupy 11th place after losing just one of their last six in the league, whilst the Tigers have slipped down into 20th after losing their last four Championship fixtures.

It should be an entertaining game between two sides who have definite firepower, and here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“The international break came at a good time for Hull City who’ve tumbled down the Championship standings in recent weeks.

“They started the season really well but a combination of injuries and just poor defensive form has put them down near the bottom.

“Luton meanwhile are solidifying after a mixed start to the season, and so they’ll go into this game with the momentum.

“But Friday’s game comes down to who’s done the best work on the training ground over the past two weeks. Hull have a big squad and a lot of talented players but I just can’t see them taking all three points from Luton.

“I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Luton Town

James Ray

“You get the feeling Hull City need to win this. Pressure has piled on Shota Arveladze after a busy summer and expectations will be high given the large squad at his disposal.

“However, Luton have started to put a decent run together and have actually won their last two away games, so they should fancy themselves coming into this one as they bid to rise back up the table and build on the success of last season.

“On their day, I feel the Tigers have the quality in their ranks to beat anyone, but I have a feeling they’ll struggle here.

“Form has been poor and I can’t see Arveladze turning the tide in this one. I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-2 Luton Town