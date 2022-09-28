2 unsung heroes for QPR so far this season – do you agree?

QPR currently occupy 6th place in the Championship table, after what’s been a strong start to life in the R’s dugout for Michael Beale.

His side are playing some good football, beating good teams and looking like early top-six contenders in the second tier.

It’s still very early in the campaign though and so fans and indeed Beale should keep their expectations reserved at this point. But the certainly early signs are positive.

And amid their strong start to the campaign, the R’s have had a number of standout players.

But which players’ performances have perhaps gone under the radar so far?

Here we look at two unsung heroes for QPR so far this season…

Kenneth Paal

The left-back position had been a problematic one for QPR for a number of years. Many had come in and tried to fill that void but were either inconsistent or injury prone.

But Kenneth Paal’s summer arrival has given Beale a more than solid option on the left – Paal’s attacking and defensive qualities make him ideal for this style of play under Beale and with Ethan Laird on the right, QPR have two really high-quality full-backs at the minute.

Seny Dieng

It’s difficult to pick another player who’s gone without too much praise this season. But goalkeeper Seny Dieng is a player who remains ever-reliable for QPR, without ever garnering too much credit.

Despite keeping just two clean sheets so far this season – both in QPR’s last two outings – he’s made a number of quality saves in the league this season which have kept QPR in certain games.

He’s a goalkeeper who can save shots with both his hands and his feet and he’s now a goal-scoring goalkeeper, having scored a memorable and late equaliser against Sunderland last month.

Notable mentions?

Most QPR players have run into praise this season. Stefan Johansen had a poor season last time round but he’s looked good in games this season, offering some good creativity in the middle of the park.

Sam Field remains a good and consistent option alongside Johansen, whilst players like recent arrival Leon Balogun have instantly won over the fans with his commanding performances.

QPR return to action v Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.