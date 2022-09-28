2 unsung heroes for Burnley so far this season – do you agree?

Burnley have enjoyed a strong start to life under Vincent Kompany who’s ushered in a new generation of Clarets players.

He oversaw the signing of a number of players in the summer transfer window, following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League last time round.

And so far, so good for Burnley. They sit in 4th place of the table after the opening 10 games of the season, with a trip to managerless Cardiff City next on their agenda.

Whilst Burnley have had a number of standout players this season, they also have a couple of players whose performances have perhaps gone under the radar a bit.

Here we look at two unsung heroes for Burnley so far this season…

Jack Cork

In a team where almost every player is performing well, it’s difficult to find a name that goes under the radar. But Jack Cork is a player who’s been impressing this season and whose work often goes unnoticed.

The midfielder could easily have fallen out of favour this season after Kompany’s midfield overhaul in the summer.

But the experienced 33-year-old has kept his place in the starting line up where he remains a key player for the club – he’s one of the best in the Championship at winning the ball back and turning over possession, starting attacks and so on, which is a trait that often goes without praise.

Connor Roberts

The Welsh right-back was getting a fair bit of criticism earlier in the season for some individual mistakes in games. But he remains an ever-present in Kompany’s starting line up and so the Burnley boss clearly see something that he likes in the 27-year-old.

Roberts is a steady name at right-back and in those full-back positions, what those players actually do in games can often go unnoticed.

If Roberts can nail down his consistency, eradicate those mistakes in games and perhaps be a bit more forward-thinking when possible, he’ll establish himself as one of the best in the Championship once again.