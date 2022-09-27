Wilder identifies three reasons why Middlesbrough have made a slow start to this season

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has spoken out about his side’s slow start to the campaign, singling out three specific reasons as to why this is, in an interview which appears on Coventry Live.

Middlesbrough have won just two of their first 10 Championship games so far this season, and sit in 22nd place above only Huddersfield Town and this weekend’s opponents Coventry City. However, both sides below them have games in hand and winning those would see the Teessiders go bottom of the table.

They have scored a healthy amount of goals with 13, yet they have conceded the joint third-most amount of goals with 15, with only Hull City and Bristol City conceding more.

In an interview which appears on Coventry Live, manager Wilder has identified where his side have been going wrong, singling out three reasons in particular.

“We’ve made too many mistakes, we’ve not taken enough chances and it isn’t as free-flowing as it has been. That impacts us,” he said.

“We’ve largely played okay to well this season but there are parts of the game where we’ve been disappointing. Generally, I am scratching my head wondering how we’re only on the points tally that we are.

Still time to turn it around…

It is still relatively early in the season and there are still 35 games left to play and so it shouldn’t be panic stations just yet. Despite a poor start and sitting in 22nd at this stage, Boro are just five points off fifth-placed Sunderland and so it could all change in an instant.

Wilder is correct in that there have been mistakes, missed chances and laboured play from his side but they have shown flashes of what they can do and as soon as something clicks for Middlesbrough it could be a case of putting a few wins together and catapulting up the standings.

However, this is certainly easier said than done considering their form at present. But it is positive that Wilder recognises where they are going wrong and what they need to improve on. It just remains to be seen whether they can put this into practice in the coming weeks before the panic really starts to set in.