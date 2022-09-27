What’s former Watford man Lloyd Doyley up to these days?

Lloyd Doyley was a long-term favourite with Watford, coming through the ranks as a youngster and making over 400 appearances for the club.

The Jamaican defender, now 39, made his professional debut for The Hornets in 2001 and went on to play for 14 years at the club.

Doyley was predominantly a right-back but his versatility proved to be a useful tool during his time at the club, on various occasions being used as a left-back and central defender.

The Londoner had established himself as a regular in the side by the 2004/05 season and went on to play a pivotal part in the club’s promotion to the Premier League under Aidy Boothroyd in 2006. He made 50 appearances in all competitions that season and was a solid performer in their play-off final victory over Leeds United.

The Hertfordshire club only survived one season in the top flight but Doyley put in some good performances throughout the campaign, which did his reputation no harm.

Doyley continued to feature regularly at Vicarage Road, despite playing under 12 different managers during his time at the club. He wasn’t always looked upon as first-choice by his coaches, but such was his dependability and willingness to work, he always managed to find a way into the side.

Doyley was less known for his attacking credentials and managed just two goals in his whole Watford career. It took him 269 games to finally score which sparked wild celebrations amongst teammates and fans.

He eventually earned a call-up to the Jamaican national side in 2013 before leaving the Hornets in 2015 after playing his part in another promotion to the Premier League.

So what’s Doyley up to these days?

After leaving Watford, Doyley struggled to find playing time elsewhere with his fitness levels no longer at the required level.

He had spells at Rotherham United and Colchester United but only made three appearances for each side.

Doyley eventually found himself playing non-league football for Billericay Town and Kings Langley before calling time on his career in 2021.

It didn’t take long for the former defender to make his next career move and that was into the coaching side of the game. He is now assistant manager at Boreham Wood after being appointed back in June 2021.

Lloyd Doyley may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of Watford legends, but he will certainly go down in history as one for the dedicated service he provided throughout his tenure.