What’s former Portsmouth man Sulley Muntari up to these days?

Sulley Muntari played for Portsmouth during the 2007/08 Premier League season.

Muntari, now aged 38, is remembered fondly by Portsmouth fans.

He was at the club during the 2007/08 Premier League season in which they finished 8th in league whilst also winning the FA Cup.

Muntari was signed from Udinese by Harry Redknapp. He featured 33 times in all competitions during his sole season in England, scoring five goals.

Perhaps his most memorable performance for Pompey was in a 3-1 win away at Aston Villa in October of 2007, in which he scored twice from range.

At the end of the 2007/08 campaign, the 84-cap former Ghana international left for Inter Milan, later joining AC Milan after a brief spell on loan at Sunderland.

Muntari then had brief spells in Saudi Arabia and Spain, as well as a brief return to Italy.

But what’s Muntari up to these days?

Despite being 38 years old and despite having a recent three-year break from football, Muntari is still playing.

He plays for Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak in the country’s top flight.

His team currently sit in 13th place of the table after their opening three games of the campaign, with Muntari being used sparingly.

Muntari was one of a number of iconic players from that likewise Portsmouth side managed by Redknapp.

Whilst fans have seen some dark days since, things are certainly looking brighter now with Danny Cowley having Pompey in 2nd place of the League One table.

Portsmouth seem a way away from returning to the Premier League and from signing players of Muntari’s ilk. But the midfielder certainly helped to give Portsmouth fans some good memories.