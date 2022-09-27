What’s former Burnley goalkeeper Brian Jensen up to these days?

Burnley had goalkeeper Brian Jensen on the books from 2003 until 2013.

The Danish stopper is perhaps best remembered for his colossal presence between the sticks, helping him to develop into a somewhat of a cult figure during his lengthy spell in English football.

By the time his decade-long affiliation with Burnley was complete, he had earned the nickname ‘The Beast’, and managed to frustrate many top-flight strikers.

Although the Turf Moor faithful will consider the keeper’ an honorary Claret, Jensen actually started his Football League career at fellow Championship outfit West Brom. The Baggies signed the Great Dane from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, and retained his services for over three years, before Stan Ternent brought him to Burnley in the summer of 2003.

The 2009/10 campaign, which saw the Lancashire men compete in the top division of England’s footballing pyramid for the first time in 33 years, saw Jensen build his reputation as one of the country’s top goalkeepers.

Despite shipping 80 Premier League goals as Burnley bravely succumbed to relegation, the Copenhagen-born goalkeeper made a number of saves that belied his comprehensive frame, most notably keeping a clean sheet against reigning champions Manchester United in Burnley’s memorable 1-0 victory over Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

At the grand age of 37, Jensen dropped down the leagues, firstly remaining in the north-west with Bury, then heading to League One outfit Crawley Town, before ending his spell in England with Mansfield Town.

Over a 17-year timeframe, Jensen played in all four divisions of the Football League.

During his time with each of the aforementioned lower league sides, Jensen doubled up his playing role with goalkeeping coaching duties, despite regularly featuring for the first team. With still plenty to offer, the Dane, who incidentally never earned an international cap, switched to Northern Irish Premier League side, Crusaders.

He played just one season in north Belfast – but it proved to be a memorable campaign. Indeed, Jensen’s short spell in Northern Ireland returned his only major honour, as the former Burnley man got his huge hands on the country’s domestic league championship.

In the wake of this solitary triumph, Jensen quite understandably hung up his gloves, and called time on a fantastic 25-year playing career.

But what’s Jensen up to these days?

In contrast to his larger-than-life personality on the pitch, Jensen has remained under the radar since leaving Belfast in 2018.

He initially headed back to Gigg Lane, returning in a full-time coaching capacity, but left Bury several weeks prior to their financial collapse.

The ex-Burnley man subsequently joined Shrewsbury Town, firstly working under Sam Ricketts before his departure pre-empted a reunion with former Claret’s boss Steve Cotterill.

Jensen remains in Shropshire to this day and has seen current first-choice number one Marko Marosi already keep three clean sheets for the Shrews this term. The Slovakian is able to lean on advice from a goalkeeper who managed to amass 487 appearances in his playing days, and a respectable 153 shut outs.

Whatever Jensen’s next move, he will always be remembered on the Turf Moor terraces for his character, shot stopping, and, perhaps most surprisingly, an impressive level of agility.