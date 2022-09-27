What’s former Bolton Wanderers favourite Kevin Davies up to these days?

Kevin Davies featured 407 times for Bolton Wanderers between 2003 and 2013.

Davies, now age 45, is one of Bolton Wanderers’ most infamous players of the 21st Century.

The Sheffield-born attacker began his career with Chesterfield, having spells with Southampton and Blackburn Rovers before arriving at Bolton in 2003.

He started every Premier League match for Bolton during the 2003/04 campaign, scoring 10 goals and instantly becoming a favourite among the supporters for his physical performances in attack.

In eight Premier League seasons with the club, Davies became a cult figure among fans, eventually becoming club captain and providing a consistent source of goals.

In total, he scored 85 goals for the Trotters, helping the club reach the League Cup final in 2004,

He left the club in 2013 after spending one season in the Championship with Bolton, joining Preston North End for a couple of years before calling time on a 22-year career.

So what’s Davies up to these days?

In the summer of 2020, Davies set up his own football player agency called KCD Management.

And he has a number of players on his books, and a few current and former Bolton Wanderers players, with one being Harry Brockback.

Davies also has a few lower league and non-league players on his clients list.

In an interview with Mirror earlier in the year, Davies revealed how he gained several coaching badges after retiring, before he then had a spell as manager of Southport.

Davies then went on to say how he set up his football agency during lockdown and how he aims to help younger footballers make their way in the game.