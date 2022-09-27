What is former West Brom and Stoke City man Saido Berahino up to these days?

Saido Berahino played for both West Brom and Stoke City during his time in England.

Berahino moved to England when he was young and an 11-year-old he was picked up by West Brom’s academy.

Following impressive loan spells to the likes of Northampton Town and Brentford, Berahino got his chance in a cup game against Newport County where his hat-trick led West Brom to a 3-0 win.

During this time, Berahino was playing for England’s youth sides before switching his alliance back to his native Burundi after failing to get a chance in England’s senior squad.

Berahino became West Brom’s first choice striker and made consistent appearances in the Premier League from as young as 20-year-old. Berahino attracted major interest from across England, but remained with the Baggies until 2017 when he joined Stoke City.

The striker ended his time at the Hawthorns with 105 appearances and 23 goals, to this day the most goals he has scored for any one club.

But what’s Berahino up to these days?

Following his West Brom departure, he struggled with form and only scored three times in 51 Stoke City outings. He eventually ended up having his Stoke City contract terminated with three years remaining on the deal.

Berahino captained Burundi at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, a proud achievement for the goalscorer. He moved away to Belgium for two years before returning to England last season with League One’s Sheffield Wednesday.

Berahino is now playing in Greece for AEL Limassol. He’s played three times so far this season and scored once. The 29-year-old still has plenty of years left ahead of him, but he has struggled to recapture the form he held in his younger years.

Berahino definitely has the ability to play at a higher level, but his career path at the moment suggests he may never return to his old heights.

As things stand, Berahino has 94 goals in 339 career outings, with one goal in 16 appearances for his national team.