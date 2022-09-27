‘We were ready for a change’ – Hartlepool United man makes ‘final straw’ admission over Paul Hartley’s sacking

Hartlepool United midfielder Mark Shelton has admitted the team was ‘ready for a change’ in manager after Paul Hartley’s sacking earlier this month.

Hartlepool United’s appointment of Hartley failed to work out as anyone would have hoped.

The Scot led a revamp of the squad at Victoria Park but poor performances failed to yield a single win before the relevant forces made the decision to relieve Hartley of his duties, appointing Keith Curle as his replacement on an interim basis.

The Pools’ decision to part ways with Hartley was met with relief from supporters, and it seems the squad were ready for change too.

Midfielder Shelton has told the Hartlepool Mail that he feels the squad were ready for a switch up in manager after poor results. He insisted all the blame can’t lay at the manager’s door though after a frustrating start to the season. Here’s what he said

“Personally it was frustrating.

“But for all the lads it’s frustrating not winning games. You can’t put that down to just the manager. We’re a group of players, staff and a team. You can’t just say it was the manager’s fault but, at the end of the day, it lies on the manager’s head.

“He wasn’t winning games. We weren’t winning games, so there’s got to be a change and it was probably the final straw.

“I think we were ready for a change and we’re looking forward to the future now.”

Kicking on under Curle…

With Hartley’s brief time in charge of Hartlepool United brought to an end, the full focus has to be on getting back on track.

If not, the Pools may well find themselves cut adrift in the League Two relegation before interim boss Curle or any permanent manager has enough time to do anything about their fate this season.

Curle is an experienced operator in this division and has enjoyed success at both ends of the table, earning promotion with Northampton Town while also staving off relegation. The results need to start flowing sooner rather than later though if they are to kick their season into action.

Draws won’t be enough, so Curle will have to get the best out of a squad Hartley spent much of the summer assembling.