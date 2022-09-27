Update emerges on highly-rated Portsmouth starlet’s non-league loan stint

Portsmouth midfielder Harry Jewitt-White’s spell with Gosport Borough is set to end this week, but the non-league side are keen to extend his stay, manager Shaun Gale has told The News.

Portsmouth youngster Jewitt-White has been pushing for first-team football for a little while now.

He’s managed five appearances for Pompey’s first-team, all coming in cup competitions. However, most of his experience has been picked up out on loan, spending time with Havant and Waterlooville last season and Gosport Borough in the early stages of the current campaign.

The Wales U19 international’s temporary stay with the Southern League Premier Division South side has been disrupted though.

Now, it’s coming to an end, but the are keen to extend his loan.

As quoted by The News, manager Gale stated Jewitt-White’s energy has been missed in the middle during his suspension and time away with the Welsh youth side, confirming he has spoken with Danny Cowley over an extension but ‘it all comes down to costs’. He said

“That (a loan extension) is something we’ll be looking to reignite.

“I’ve spoken to Danny and it’s a case of making sure the boxes are ticked. It all comes down to costs but hopefully we can get something sorted because we’ve missed Harry, we’ve missed his energy in midfield.”

Best for Jewitt-White?

After plenty of game time in Pompey’s academy, Jewitt-White’s immediate future could be best spent out on loan.

He’s not in Cowley’s first-team plans just yet given the well-stocked midfield ranks at Fratton Park, so another stint away from the League One side could be beneficial for his development. If that can be done at Gosport Borough, that could be perfect, meaning he won’t have to settle into another new dressing room if he heads to another club.

Jewitt-White is a player Portsmouth fans may well see in and around the first-team picture in the future.

But for now, he may well be better off gaining experience with nearby non-league teams as he bids to continue his development.