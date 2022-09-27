Trusted reporter reveals Barrow’s ‘plan’ for free agent midfielder after Pete Wild admission

Barrow are planning on signing midfielder Jordan Lyden, reporter Alan Nixon has said after Pete Wild confirmed he had spoken with the free agent last week.

Barrow have enjoyed a strong start to the season under Wild, leading them 4th place in League Two after seven wins in 10.

It’s a squad that Wild changed a fair bit over the summer too, but it seems he’s still not completely satisfied with his ranks. He stated last week that he had spoken with former Aston Villa youngster Lyden amid links with a move for the free agent.

Now, reporter Nixon has shared an update on the situation.

Speaking on Twitter after being quizzed on his situation, The Sun reporter confirmed he has been training with the club and Barrow’s plan is to bring him to Holker Street.

That’s certainly the plan https://t.co/BE0x0KldEh — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 26, 2022

Lyden has been without a club since the summer when he departed Swindon Town at the end of his contract.

A shrewd move to make?

Perth-born Lyden looked a promising talent when emerging through Aston Villa’s youth academy and previously played 14 times for Oldham Athletic, playing under Barrow boss Wild in that time.

Injures have hampered his involvement over his career though, but if fit, he could be a worthy addition to the Bluebirds’ ranks.

If he can get up to full fitness, he could be a great option for Wild to call on, coming in for nothing to bolster their midfield options rather than waiting until January to get another body through the door for the second half of the season.

Lyden, 26, played 53 times for Swindon Town over three years, netting two goals and providing two assists.