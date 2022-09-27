Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County watching 11-goal star, report claims

Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County are all among the sides watching in-form Northampton Town forward Sam Hoskins, a report from Football League World has claimed.

Hoskins, 29, has started the 2022/23 campaign in flying form.

The versatile attacker has been standout player for the Cobblers, managing a thoroughly impressive 11 goals in his opening 10 games in League Two. He has one assist too, helping Jon Brady’s side to a strong start to the campaign.

Now, Football League World has claimed his performances have drawn plenty of interest from elsewhere.

They claim that Hoskins is being watched by all of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Barnsley amid his impressive form.

He’s in form that certainly warrants attention from elsewhere, but it remains to be seen if their reported interest in his services actually develops into anything serious by the time the January window rolls around in a few months’ time.

Time will tell…

Hoskins’ flying form is deserving of interest, but Championship attention is a real surprise.

He’s in flying form but Hoskins hasn’t set the world alight in either the second-tier or League One before, so it would be a real step up for the in-form Northampton Town man. The Dorchester native’s deal at Sixfields runs out in 2024 too, so the Cobblers would receive a fee if any interest develops into a move.

The former Southampton youngster has been with Northampton Town since August 2015, playing 306 times in the process.

Time will tell if Hoskins can maintain this form moving forward and if the reported interest from higher divisions is anything concrete to worry the League Two promotion contenders leading up to January.