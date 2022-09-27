Sunderland boss provides injury update on Dennis Cirkin

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that defender Dennis Cirkin has returned to training after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Cirkin and Ross Stewart picked up muscle injuries earlier in the month.

It came as a huge double blow for Mowbray, but despite that his side have maintained decent form and also a spot in the top-six.

Stewart still seems to be a while away. Speaking with The Northern Echo though, Mowbray has given an update on Cirkin’s return to fitness.

He said:

“Dennis Cirkin was back on the grass today (Monday) which was great.”

Summer arrival Aji Alese has slotted into defence in place of Cirkin. The 21-year-old has looked sharp as well, taking his total appearances in the Championship this season to four and also scoring his first goal for the club against Watford last time out.

“There is competition because of Aji Alese’s performance, in a couple of games he’s played, has been fantastic,” Mowbray continued.

“It’s all encouraging at the moment.”

Mowbray have so far overseen four games in charge of Sunderland. Form those four he’s taken seven points, easing the blow of Alex Neil’s departure and if anything, giving fans even more hope for the remainder of the season.

Strength in depth…

Sunderland didn’t make huge waves in the transfer market this summer. But they added a lot of necessary quality in the necessary areas and it’s allowed for players like Cirkin to pick up these injuries without causing too much of a selection headache.

There might be problems elsewhere on the pitch, notably in attack, but Mowbray has a good amount of defenders to select from and Cirkin’s return will be a huge boost.

Alese has performed well but Cirkin is the more experience of the two youngsters, so expect him to slot back into the side when he’s available again.

The Black Cats return to action v Preston North End this weekend.