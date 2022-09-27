QPR boss shares injury updates on Clarke-Salter, Amos and Taylor Richards ahead of Bristol City clash

QPR boss Michael Beale says that Jake Clarke-Salter and Luke Amos are ‘back in training’ ahead of the return of Championship football.

QPR went into this month’s international break in 6th place of the Championship table.

The R’s have lost just one of their last six, keeping clean sheets in their two outings to give fans some optimism ahead of the run-up to the winter break.

Beale’s side face a tough run of fixtures over the next couple of weeks though.

QPR face Bristol City, Sheffield United and Reading in their next three fixtures, but the R’s should be bolstered by the imminent returns of Clarke-Salter and Amos, with Taylor Richards closing in on a return as well.

Speaking to West London Sport, Beale gave this update on the trio:

“The players are starting to understand some of the ideas and we’re starting to get everyone fit and getting the relationships on the pitch.

“We’ve made good signings in the recruitment and we want everybody fit. Taylor will come back, Jake and Luke are back in training now which is great – they’ll be fit after the international break, so we’re strong.”

Both Clarke-Salter and Richards joined in the summer, with Richards arriving on loan from Brighton.

Clarke-Salter has featured once in the Championship so far but Richards is yet to make his debut for the R’s.

Amos meanwhile is now in his fourth season at the club. He too has featured once in the league this season, but his return to action should be a real boost for Beale.

1 of 10 QPR netted 60 Championship goals last season. But who was the campaign’s top scorer? Lyndon Dykes Charlie Austin Andre Gray Chris Willock

The weeks ahead…

Trips to Bristol City and Sheffield United will really test QPR’s mettle.

Bristol City are free-scoring this season with the re-emergence of former R’s forward Nahki Wells helping them into a top-half position.

Sheffield United meanwhile look unstoppable, having won six of their last seven in the league and going unbeaten since the opening day of the season.

If QPR can come out of the next two games without being beaten, it will be a plus. But Beale will surely be hoping for more.