‘People will be watching’ – Doncaster Rovers boss makes transfer prediction regarding 20-y/o forward

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has said ‘people will be watching’ winger Kyle Hurst if he continues his strong start to life at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers added Hurst to their ranks this summer after snapping him up from Birmingham City.

The 20-year-old made a good impression while on trial during pre-season and has started well this season, managing four goals in 13 outings for McSheffrey’s side across all competitions.

Now, McSheffrey has voiced his praise for the Doncaster Rovers forward while speaking with the Doncaster Free Press.

He also stated that if he can maintain this current vein of form, it won’t be long before other clubs start to take notice of his performances for the League Two side. Here’s what he had to say on the Milton Keynes-born talent

“He’s a bit of a throwback winger.”

The recent strike McSheffrey is referencing to came in the 4-1 win over Crawley Town at the weekend, finding the back of the net after an impressive solo run.

One to keep an eye on?

Plenty of youth talents have emerged from Birmingham City’s ranks in recent seasons, with some maintaining senior roles at St. Andrew’s or going on to bigger things elsewhere.

Hurst’s step down in the EFL presents a different route into first-team football, but that hasn’t stopped him from making a good impression.

McSheffrey is right though, he’s a player that has the eye-catching flair to draw interest from teams higher up the leagues. He’s on a two-year deal with the club too, so if he can continue to impress, he could be a player that lands a decent cash influx for Rovers or leads them back up to League One football.