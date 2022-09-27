More or less quiz: Which of these former West Brom players scored more goals for the club?

Times are looking pretty dark for West Brom right now, with Steve Bruce’s side sat in 21st place of the Championship table.

The Baggies are winless in their last six outings in all competition.

They look set for a prolonged stay in the Football League and they could yet be fighting for Championship survival this season, if results don’t start to pick up soon.

Since the turn of the millennium, West Brom have been dipping in and out of the Premier League, playing host to a number of impressive players and impressive goal-scorers.

But how much can you remember about the club’s previous goal-scorers?

Try your hand at our latest more or less quiz below, in which you have to guess which former West Brom player scored more goals for the club during their time there, and see if you can score 100%!