League Two club stand to receive cash boost from £20m deal between Chelsea and Aston Villa

Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas has confirmed the Cobblers will financially benefit from the deal that saw Carney Chukwuemeka move from Aston Villa to Chelsea this summer.

Northampton Town fans won’t have seen Chukwuemeka in action in Cobblers colours, or at least very would have given that he left at the age of 12 to join Aston Villa.

He’s gone on to become one of the game’s most highly-touted talents though.

The Austrian-born midfielder broke into Aston Villa’s senior side last season and earned himself a high-profile move to Chelsea, heading to Stamford Bridge for a reported £20m.

Now, after being quizzed on a possible cash windfall, Northampton Town chairman Thomas has revealed good news.

Speaking with the Northampton Chronicle, Thomas stated that while he can not comment on the specific amount, the League Two side will take their time to decide how the money will be invested after receiving a cash boost. He said:

“It was a good deal and we are really pleased for Carney. “As owners, we invest a lot in to the academy to fund it each year anyway.

“We cannot comment on numbers involved with the Carney transaction as there are strict confidentiality clauses attached to EPPP deals however the money will be spread over a number of seasons.

“We will take a view at the time on how it is to be used, and for example it may well go to the training ground improvements or something else, but either way the Academy is important to us and will continue to be funded.”

The report states that as per EPPP (Elite Player Performance Plan) rules, the club could receive as much as £1m over several years depending on various clauses.

Spend it well…

For a League Two side, a cash influx like this, albeit spread out across years and dependent on other factors, is only a good thing.

It came as a result of the good work done in the Cobblers’ academy and as Thomas said, it’s a part of the club they clearly value.

The fact the money looks as though it will be spread across time could mean it is more beneficial if invested in things like the academy or training ground that make up the club’s infrastructure, rather than splashing the cash on some new signings.

Thomas the club hierarchy will be taking their time over how to invest it though.