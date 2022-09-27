Keith Curle reveals early conversations over Hartlepool United transfer targets – free agent stance also emerges

Hartlepool United’s interim boss Keith Curle has failed to rule out a move into the free agent market, also revealing he has held talks with head of recruitment Chris Trotter over potential transfer targets.

Hartlepool United’s summer revamp under Paul Hartley failed to reach expectations.

The Pools, now sitting at the foot of the League Two table, opted to part ways with their boss, bringing in experienced operator Curle on an interim basis as the bid to steady the ship and rise back up the division after a winless start.

And although Curle is only interim boss at the moment, he’s already been involved slightly on the transfer front.

Speaking with the Hartlepool Mail, the Pools boss revealed he has already spoken with head of recruitment Trotter over potential targets. He was also quizzed on the possibility of free agent additions, failing to shut the door on the idea but insisting he needs more time to analyse his squad first.

He said:

“I met Chris on Thursday and he told me about his role at the football club and we also then looked at some of the targets that he’s identified and it was about getting clarity about what I’m looking for and is this what I think the team needs on a short-term view

“Give me three games and I will be more clear then.

“Some players can come in and do well. Some players haven’t hit the ground running. Some players have their game time in front of them yet. Our training sessions have been focused on the game [against Gillingham]. “There hasn’t been enough to be position specific yet to find out whether they can do what I need them to do.”

More additions?

Hartlepool United haven’t long finished with a busy summer window of recruitment.

It was all change as Hartley bid to make his mark on proceedings at Victoria Park and shape the squad to his liking, and after that failed, Curle has been left to pick up a squad that hasn’t even been whole for that long, making for a difficult task.

Some free agent additions may help him implement his own play style a little better and make a mark of his own on the side.

However, the problem is that at this stage in the season, many will need some time to get up to speed before they can make an impact. It remains to be seen what Curle’s final position is though, with moves not ruled out just yet.