‘If they don’t like you they don’t like you’ – Sheffield Wednesday man responds to critics

Sheffield Wednesday man Marvin Johnson has brushed off fan criticism in a recent interview with The Star.
Johnson, 31, joined Sheffield Wednesday ahead of last season. He went on to feature 41 times in his maiden season with the club, scoring twice and grabbing himself eight assists across the League One campaign.
This time round, Johnson has played a part in all 10 of Sheffield Wednesday’s league fixtures so far, scoring once and assisting once – his side currently sit in 4th place of the table on 20 points.
At times last season, Johnson came under some heavy scrutiny from Owls fans. That’s been the case again this season with Johnson often the target of criticism online, but speaking to The Star, the Englishman has offered a coy response to his critics.
He said:
“It’s what your manager and your teammates think of you, really. Obviously you can’t judge fan who’s watching the game’s opinion – if they don’t like you they don’t like you, and if they do, they do. It’s football.
“One bad game or one good game and opinions change. All you can do is keep doing the team proud, keep doing your bit for them, and for the gaffer. If they’ve got belief in you then all you can do is perform.”
Darren Moore’s side look like they could challenge for promotion once again this season, after securing themselves a top-six spot last season in what was their first season back in League One.
Johnson remains a player who Moore seemingly likes and despite some criticism from fans, he continues to be selected.
Tough times…
These remain tough times for Sheffield Wednesday. Their fans are having to watch League One football every week which is a huge blow, given how close they were to promotion to the Premier League a few years back.
It’s understandable that players will come under heavy criticism at times, but Johnson seemingly has the right attitude in light of it.
He’s an experienced player who proved his worth last season, and whilst some performances might be a bit inconsistent, he remains an important player.
Moore will need experienced heads like Johnson’s to prevail this season if the Owls are to return to the Championship.
Up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a trip to Port Vale this weekend.