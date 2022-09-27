‘If they don’t like you they don’t like you’ – Sheffield Wednesday man responds to critics

Sheffield Wednesday man Marvin Johnson has brushed off fan criticism in a recent interview with The Star.

Johnson, 31, joined Sheffield Wednesday ahead of last season. He went on to feature 41 times in his maiden season with the club, scoring twice and grabbing himself eight assists across the League One campaign.

This time round, Johnson has played a part in all 10 of Sheffield Wednesday’s league fixtures so far, scoring once and assisting once – his side currently sit in 4th place of the table on 20 points.

At times last season, Johnson came under some heavy scrutiny from Owls fans. That’s been the case again this season with Johnson often the target of criticism online, but speaking to The Star, the Englishman has offered a coy response to his critics.

He said: