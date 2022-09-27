‘I know my value’ – Sheffield United star makes stance clear on future amid contract situation

Sheffield United’s Oli Norwood has said he hopes he has ‘a few more years’ at Bramall Lane to come, insisting there will be no ‘awkward’ demands when it comes to talks over a new deal.

Sheffield United midfielder Norwood has maintain his place in the starting XI in the early stages of this season, proving why he’s such an important part of Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Bramall Lane.

He’s managed one goal and three assists in 10 Championship appearances so far.

Many thought the 31-year-old’s form might be rewarded with a new deal sooner rather than later with his current contract expiring next summer. However, some will have been surprised by the news that no talks had taken place as of last week.

Now though, amid the situation surrounding his contract, Norwood has made his position clear.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Burnley-born midfielder stated there will be no ‘stupid’ demands, adding that he wants to enjoy ‘a few more years’ at Bramall Lane. He said

“I am old enough and experienced enough now to know if the football club want me to stay here then they will make it happen won’t they?

“I am not being awkward or demanding stupid stuff, I know my value, they know my value and I am sure when the time comes whatever will be will be and I am sure we’ll get it sorted. I am calm about it and I will just keep playing and see what happens

“I’ve always enjoyed my football and I’ve loved being here from the minute I signed. This is a club we all care about.

“This is my fifth season now and I’ve enjoyed every minute of being a Sheffield United player.

“Hopefully there are a few more years to come yet.”

A must-keep player?

Sheffield United will know that eventually, they will have to bring some new blood in to replace the long-serving Norwood.

However, his performances have shown no sign of him slowing down in the early stages of this season, remaining the Blades’ key technician in the middle of the park. With the player keen to stay too, it seems a no-brainer to tie him down to a new deal.

He’s right to know his own value as well, and Heckingbottom will surely know it too.

Norwood could be a costly player to lose and a difficult one to replace, so it will be hoped talks can get underway soon.