Hull City handed double injury boost ahead of Luton Town clash on Friday

Hull City’s Dogukan Sinik has returned to full training, reports HullLive, and he could be in contention to feature v Luton Town on Friday.

Sinik, 23, joined Hull City from Antalyaspor during the summer transfer window.

Hull City paid a reported fee of £4million for the Turkish international who is yet to make his debut for the club, owing to a hamstring injury.

But an emerging report from HullLive has revealed that the midfielder has returned to full training, and that there’s an ‘expectation’ he could feature in Friday’s squad to face Luton Town providing that he trains without any issues.

Elsewhere, HullLive have also revealed that defender Brandon Flemming is ‘back on grass’ following a foot injury, but that he’s not expected to be involved in Championship proceedings until next month.

Hull City host Luton Town on Friday evening, in their return to Championship action following the international break.

Shota needs a boost…

Hull City entered this month’s international break on the back of four-straight defeats in the Championship.

The Tigers boss is coming under growing pressure from fans to guide his side up the Championship table after a busy summer of spending, and this Friday’s game v Luton Town could be a great oppurtunity to get back to winning ways.

The Hatters sit in 11th place of the table. They reached the play-offs last season and have been inconsistent so far this time round, but they go into this game having lost just one of their last six in the league.

It promises to be an exciting game and the possible introduction of Sinik could give Hull City a real boost, and it’ll give fans a chance to see their marquee summer signing in action for the first time.