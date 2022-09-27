Gary Rowett sheds light on decision to send Millwall prodigy out on loan

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said it was a ‘very easy’ decision to send Bersart Topalloj to Dagenham and Redbridge on loan, citing his need for game time.

Millwall talent Topalloj is still waiting on his senior debut for the Lions, though he’s among their highly-rated youngsters.

He made a good impression during pre-season and has cemented his place as a key player for their U21s, but he was allowed to head out on loan to National League side Dagenham and Redbridge recently, making his debut in a thrilling 5-4 win over Barnet at the weekend.

Now, speaking with News at Den (quotes via Southwark News), Lions boss Rowett has shed light on the decision to loan him out.

He stated that the need for game time was the main deciding factor behind the move. The fact it’s only a short-term deal gives the Championship side the chance to keep options for his immediate future open too, with Rowett saying:

“Because it was a 28-day loan and because he needs game time, it was a very easy one.”

He also explained that the move now means he can pick up game time during the international break too while others won’t.

Rowett then added that it’s up to Topalloj to make the shirt his own before the club decide whether to extend his stay at Dagenham and Redbridge or bring him back, then saying:

“He’s done so well, Bes.

“It’s his first loan so it’s important that he gets out and plays some men’s football, some competitive football, and we expect him to do really, really well.”

A smart decision…

Topalloj is clearly a player Rowett admires and he’s a talent that plenty of Millwall fans have their eye on.

A first senior loan gives him the chance to prove he can perform on the senior stage as well as in youth football. Rowett hasn’t hesitated to give some of his youth academy players the chance to play first-team football before, with Topalloj among those out on loan that look like they could go on to play senior roles at The Den.

For now though, the focus will be on impressing with the Daggers after a goal-filled debut.