Former Derby County player finds new club after summer release

Derby County’s former defender Kornell McDonald has found himself a new club, joining non-league side Kettering Town after leaving Pride Park in the summer.

Derby County saw a whole host of players head for pastures new in the summer.

Be it first-team or academy players, it left the Rams needing a significant makeover. Among those let go was young right-back McDonald, departing after spending his entire career with at Pride Park until his exit.

Now though, a few months after his departure in July, it has been confirmed McDonald has found a new club.

The 20-year-old joins Kettering Town, who play their football in the National League North after winning promotion. He will be available for selection straight away too, with the Poppies facing King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday night.

The length of his contrary is not mentioned in the announcement.

It makes for a step down the leagues, but McDonald will be hoping he can impress on his return to senior football and push to break back into the Football League in the future.

A fresh start awaits…

Derby County’s esteemed academy will have ensured McDonald heads into the senior game with a solid footballing education behind him. He played plenty of youth football and even tasted Championship game time too.

McDonald made seven Championship appearances for the Rams, also featuring once in the EFL Cup.

At 20, he’s still got plenty of time to come good on the potential many believed he held during his time at Pride Park, so it will be hoped this move can help kick his career back into action after a spell out the game following his Derby County release.