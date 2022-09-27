Ethan Laird labels QPR summer signing as a ‘great addition’ in recent interview

QPR’s on loan full-back Ethan Laird has hailed the impact of Leon Balogun, labelling the veteran centre-back as a ‘great addition’.

QPR brought in both Laird and Balogun late on in the summer transfer window just gone.

And both have slotted straight into the QPR defence, with Michael Beale’s side keeping two clean sheets in a row going into this month’s international break.

It’s helped the R’s climb up into the play-off places after a run of one defeat in their last six.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with rgeneration.net, Laird his verdict on ex-Rangers defender Balogun, saying:

“Leon Balogun has been a great addition for us. His experience has been unmatched, as you know.

“When you’re playing the game and just running up and down all the time, sometimes you can have a lapse of concentration because you’re tired.

“It’s always helpful when you just hear a voice. Even if he’s talking rubbish, you hear a voice.”

Balogun, 34, has spent most of his career in Germany. He’s had spells with the likes of Brighton and Wigan Athletic in the past, having spent the previous two seasons at Rangers where he worked under Beale and Steven Gerrard.

He’s since featured three times for QPR who’ve been missing Rob Dickie in defence, but Balogun has eased that blow with some commanding performances.

Next up…

QPR return to action away at Bristol City this weekend, before heading to Sheffield United and then hosting Reading.

It’s a tough run of games for the R’s against three sides either in the top-six or just outside it, and so we should really see what Beale’s side are made of over the next few weeks.

He’ll need players like Laird and Balogun to maintain their current form over the next few weeks. If they can, then the R’s might yet emerge as automatic promotion contenders over the next few weeks.