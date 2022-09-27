Derby County contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

Derby County’s main focus will be on their performance in the league under new boss Paul Warne. However, they need to keep an eye on next summer’s contract situation.

Derby County have a number of players out of contract at the end of the season.

After their relegation from the Championship last season, the Rams saw a number of stars such as Malcolm Ebiowei and Festy Ebosele leave the club. The East Midlands side may yet again see a number of players leave at the end of the campaign.

Here we look at the Derby County players out of contract next summer and whether or not they have a one-year extension options…

Jason Knight

Knight is undoubtedly the main name on the list of players that could potentially become free agents at the end of the season.

The midfielder currently doesn’t have any extensions in his contract, so that’s a situation that many will surely watch closely.

David McGoldrick

The veteran striker was a huge coup for Derby County in the summer transfer window, joining on a free transfer after being released by Sheffield United.

McGoldrick signed a one-year deal with no extension currently being available to him.

James Chester

The Welsh international joined on a free transfer this summer after a solid spell in the second tier with Stoke City where he made 71 appearances in all competitions for the Potters.

Chester signed a one-year contract with no extension available to him, making him a free agent in June 2023.

Craig Forsyth

Forsyth has been a great servant to the Rams over the years, finding the net seven times in 266 outings. The Scottish international penned a one-year contract this summer which currently makes him a free agent at the end of the season.

Curtis Davies

The veteran centre-back joined Derby County in 2017 and has since become an integral member of the squad.

The 37-year-old is undoubtedly in the latter stages of his career with the Rams not offering him a one-year option in his current contract.

Richard Stearman

Stearman joined the club in 2021 but has failed to gain regular game-time for the Derbyshire side. The veteran defender’s current contract ends this summer, making him a free agent due to no one-year option being in his contract.

Scott Loach

The experienced shot-stopper has been a back-up option for the Rams but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s one that heads elsewhere when his deal ends next summer.