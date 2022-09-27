Comment: Blackburn Rovers must secure future of ‘amazing talent’ after sealing Sam Barnes deal

Blackburn Rovers confirmed on Tuesday morning that highly-rated centre-back Sam Barnes had signed a new deal with the club.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson gave plenty of young players the chance to impress during pre-season.

Barnes was alongside the likes of Scott Wharton in making a lasting impression, and amid his ACL injury, Tomasson made it clear his future was something that needed to be secured while he recovers.

Another who impressed in pre-season was Jack Vale, though fans will have been more aware of his abilities.

The Welshman has been a prolific scorer for Rovers’ U18s and U23s and an impressive pre-season has landed him a senior role under the club’s Danish boss, featuring seven times so far this season.

But his deal is up at the end of this season, and after securing Barnes’ future, Vale must be the next on Blackburn Rovers’ contract checklist.

A highly-touted talent…

Vale made his senior debut under the management of previous boss Tony Mowbray, who dubbed him as an ‘amazing talent’.

He wasn’t afforded the first-team chance many thought he was deserving of over the second half of last season though. Vale was in prolific form after returning from a loan stay with Halifax Town that didn’t yield many goals but provided some valuable experience.

The Wales U21 international cuts a more mature figure on the pitch nowadays, though it will be hoped the goalscoring instincts he has shown in youth football can start to translate onto the senior stage.

Tomasson has shown faith in the youngster by giving him opportunities though, even starting him on the opening day vs QPR. The Dane has praised Blackburn Rovers’ Wrexham-born starlet and although he’s yet to find the back of the net, he’s a player with an exciting future at Ewood Park.

Vale is clearly valued by Tomasson, so it seems a new contract is the logical next step for the youngster.

And after securing Barnes’ future, it makes sense to maintain this momentum on the contract front and tie Vale down to a new deal to avoid the failings of previous eras and lose him for nothing.