Blackburn Rovers seal long-term agreement with emerging star

Blackburn Rovers centre-back Sam Barnes has signed a new contract at Ewood Park, it has been confirmed.

Blackburn Rovers saw a number of young stars impress in pre-season, with Ashley Phillips and Adam Wharton both landing first-team roles after performing well under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

One player who looked to be on the same path to the senior side was centre-back Barnes.

However, an ACL injury has left him sidelined for the long-term, though Tomasson stressed his desire to secure the young defender’s future with his deal up at the end of this season.

Now, it has been confirmed that Barnes has signed a new contract with Blackburn Rovers.

The deal will initially run through until the summer of 2024, though the option for another 12 months is included, potentially keeping him onboard until the end of the 2024/25 campaign as he bids to make a break into the first-team at Ewood Park.

Another one for the future…

The productivity of Blackburn Rovers’ youth academy looks to be continuing in this new era under Tomasson’s management, with director of football Gregg Broughton also placing high value on the club’s youth ranks.

Barnes is another tipped for a big future and despite his injury, this long-term deal comes as a big show of faith in his talent.

Once he’s recovered, he’ll be hoping to follow the likes of Phillips and Wharton into the senior setup.

The older Wharton brother, Scott, is alongside the likes of Lewis Travis and John Buckley in breaking into the senior side over recent years. It seems a new generation is pushing to break through now too, with 21-year-old Barnes certainly among them.