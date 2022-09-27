3 strikers Swansea City could realistically target if Piroe or Obafemi leave in January

Swansea City’s season looks to be getting back on track, after a really poor start.

Russell Martin’s side currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table.

But the Swans have won two of their last three in the league, taking them up and away from the bottom three after a slow start to the campaign.

The January transfer window is quickly approaching and whilst the Swans might look to make some additions, it could be another nervy window in terms of potential departures.

Martin has two strikers who were linked with moves away over the summer in Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi, and here we look at three realistic striker signings the Swans should consider if either leave in January…

Aaron Collins

Swansea City have poached players from Bristol in the past, mainly from Bristol City. But Bristol Rovers attacker Aaron Collins is starting to turn heads in League One after firing his side to promotion from League Two last time round.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and assisted three in 10 League One outings this season. With his Bristol Rovers side struggling and looking set for a relegation scrap, Collins could be one of a number of players who may be considering where their future lies.

He’d a very technically-gifted player with a clinical eye in front of goal, so he could be a good fit for the Swans.

Jamal Lowe

Former Swansea City attacker Lowe looks to be out of favour at Bournemouth. The Jamaican has featured just once in the Premier League this season and was being linked with a Championship loan move during the summer transfer window just gone.

He netted 14 Championship goals in his first season with Swansea City – the 2020/21 campaign – and he could yet become available in January if he can’t break into the Cherries line up.

Cameron Archer

Archer was wanted by a number of Championship clubs during the summer, and Swansea City may well have been one of the teams who were interested, but who we didn’t hear about.

Steven Gerrard chose to keep Archer at the club for this season, but he’s handed the youngster just two Premier League outings so far this season.

Like Lowe, if Archer doesn’t come into contention come January then he could well be loaned to the Championship – Villa loaned him out for the second half of last season.