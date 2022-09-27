3 realistic Sander Berge replacements Sheffield United should consider if the midfielder moves on in January

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has been attracting outside interest for the past few transfer windows. But the last summer window perhaps the most nervy for the Blades.

A number of teams were credited with an interest in the Norway midfielder, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

But it was Club Brugge who were being the most closely linked with reports claiming that Berge had agreed a move to the Belgian side on deadline day.

But the 24-year-old remains at Bramall Lane where he’s started this season in strong form, scoring three and assisting three in 10 league appearances so far.

With January fast approaching though, Paul Heckingbottom may be weary of losing Berge, and here we look a three realistic replacements the Blades should consider if Berge moves on…

Cameron Brannagan

Like Berge, the Oxford United midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away form his current club for a while now.

But he remains in League One where he’s again started the season in strong form, scoring four goals from midfield in nine league outings so far.

Last time round, the ex-Liverpool man scored 14 goals and assisted three from midfield, leading to a number of Championship teams showing an interest in him.

He’s similar to Berge in that he’s a goal-scoring midfielder, with pace and power that can help drive his team forward.

Callum O’Hare

The Coventry City man is yet to feature this season owing to injury. But he was being heavily linked with a big-money move to Burnley in the summer after his impressive campaign in the Championship last time round.

O’Hare scored five and assisted eight, leading to an apparent £10million valuation from Coventry City in the summer transfer window just gone.

He’d be an expensive Berge replacement for Sheffield United. But O’Hare is a player with both potential and ability, which he showcased in the Championship last season.

Again, he’s got the creativity that Berge brings to the side but he perhaps lacks a bit of the physicality, and box-to-box capabilities that Berge brings, which isn’t so easy to find in a central midfielder.

Josh Onomah

Should Berge leave and Heckingbottom wants something of a powerhouse replacement in the middle, a very realistic option would be Fulham’s Josh Onomah.

The ex-Spurs man was close to joining West Brom on deadline day, but for the deal to fall through at the final hurdle. He’s well out of contention at Craven Cottage having yet to make a league appearance this season, but he’s a proven Championship midfielder.

He played an important role in Fulham’s 2019/20 promotion campaign, featuring 34 times in the league and racking up a total of seven goal contributions.

Onomah should be available for transfer again in January and he’d be a good, physical option in midfield for whoever brings him in.