3 realistic Ismaila Sarr replacements Watford should consider if the winger moves on in January

Watford saw winger Ismaila Sarr attract plenty of interest over the course of the summer transfer window.

Watford’s star winger looked as though he would follow fellow standout attacker Emmanuel Dennis back to the top-flight.

The Nigerian had joined Nottingham Forest and it seemed as though Sarr was destined for Aston Villa, only for a deal to fall through late on, meaning he winded up staying at Vicarage Road.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if further interest emerged in January though and with that in mind, here are three realistic replacements the Hornets should look at if Sarr moves on…

Liel Abada

Given the £27m fee reported for Sarr in the summer, Watford should have a decent amount to spend on a replacement.

With some of that money, an ideal replacement could be Celtic’s Israeli starlet Abada. He has scored six goals in seven games this season to take him to 21 goals and 12 assists in 64 games for the Scottish outfit.

Like Sarr, he mainly operates on the right but can play anywhere across the front three if needs be.

He may be a player destined for a higher level, but an ambitious Watford side should certainly have their eye on him.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo is another versatile forward destined for the top, but a move to one of the Championship’s more upwardly-mobile sides could be the best next step for him.

The 22-year-old has plenty of second-tier experience already under his belt and has really found his shooting boots under Nigel Pearson over the past 18 months or so.

The Ghana international has 17 goals and 20 assists in 104 games for the Robins and could be another ideal candidate to fill Sarr’s boots if he moves on.

Talles Magno

Given Watford’s success with Brazilian starlets, there had to be at least one on this list.

20-year-old Tulles Magno has been in fine form for New York City since signing from Vasco da Gama, netting nine goals and laying on three assists in 42 games across all competitions. He’s another that might not come cheap, but to reap the rewards in the future, it could certainly be worth it.

He too can play anywhere across the front three, though he is arguably best deployed on the left despite being natural right-footed.