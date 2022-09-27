3 realistic Brereton Diaz replacements Blackburn Rovers should consider if the striker leaves in January

Blackburn Rovers managed to keep hold of Ben Brereton Diaz over the summer. But with the January transfer window only a couple of months away, the club could again be weary of losing their star man.

And with the Chilean’s contract out next summer, the club may well consider cashing in on Brereton Diaz.

The striker has scored four goals in 10 Championship appearances so far this season. He’s been in decent form after a slow start to the campaign, with his Blackburn Rovers side sat in 7th place of the table.

Jon Dahl Tomasson may well be eyeing up a play-off spot this season. That would be made very difficult though if Brereton Diaz leaves in January.

With that in mind, we look at three realistic replacements that Blackburn Rovers should consider if Brereton Diaz moves on in January…

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Brereton Diaz is a robust striker, capable of scoring an array of goals and from different positions on the pitch. And Peterborough United striker Clarke-Harris is of a similar ilk.

The 28-year-old scored 12 goals in the Championship last season and has seven in 10 League One outings this time round.

He’s under contract until 2024, so Rovers would need to cough up a decent transfer fee to tempt Posh into selling. But he’s a quality EFL striker and with Peterborough struggling this season, he may well be considering where his future lies.

Sam Surridge

Surridge may be the most similar to Brereton Diaz on this list, in terms of physical traits. He’s a taller striker who can be a threat in the air, but who can also drive forward with the ball at his feet.

He also boasts a lot of poacher-type qualities in front of goal which is what makes Brereton Diaz such a good player.

Surridge scored seven in 20 Championship outings for Forest in the second half of last season, but he looks to be well out-of-favour right now having featured just four times in the Premier League this season.

He was wanted by Middlesbrough last month as well, but that move didn’t materialise.

Jerry Yates

The Blackpool striker would be an ambitious move. But if Rovers got a decent fee for Brereton Diaz then spending some of it on Yates could be a really good investment.

He’s scored twice in 10 Championship outings for a struggling Blackpool side this season, having scored eight in the league last time round and 21 during the Seasiders’ 2020/21 promotion-winning campaign.

Yates is an aggressive forward who loves to run at defences, and he too boasts those poacher-type qualities in front of goal.

Given Blackpool’s struggles this season, some of their better players like Yates may well be considering where their future lies.