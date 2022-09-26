What’s one-time QPR man Eduardo Vargas up to these days?

Chilean international Eduardo Vargas spent time on loan with QPR in the 2014/15 season.

Vargas, now age 32, began his career in his native Chile before earning a move to Italy with Napoli.

Ahead of the 2014/15 Premier League season, he was loaned to QPR where he went on to feature 21 times in the Premier League, scoring three goals.

Many QPR fans may remember when Vargas helped R’s goalkeeper Rob Green save a penalty from Alexis Sanchez in a game v Arsenal, by pointing in the direction that Sanchez was going to shoot.

The R’s were relegated that season and Vargas hasn’t been back in England since. But what’s he up to these days?

After returning to Napoli, Vargas sealed a permanent move to the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim and he was there for little over a season before he returned to South America.

Vargas joined Mexican side Tigres where he spent the next four-and-a-half seasons, featuring 153 times in all competitions and scoring 42 goals in total.

He won five domestic titles whilst in Mexico before joining Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, where he’s been for the last three seasons now.

Vargas has won a further five titles with Mineiro where he plays in attack alongside players like Hulk.

And Vargas remains a key player for the Chilean national side too, for whom he’s racked up 106 caps and scored 40 goals.

Although his time at QPR didn’t go as planned, he was a player with clear ability and he’s gone on to enjoy good success in his career, which seems to be far from over.