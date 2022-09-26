What’s former Swansea City and Sunderland man Ki Sung-Yeung up to these days?

Ki Sung-Yeung was a firm fans favourite at Swansea City, plying his trade in South Wales for six years before heading north to Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United in the summer of 2018.

The dynamic South Korean, famed for his range of passing and ability to strike from distance, amassed 162 appearances for the Swans, despite incorporating a season-long loan spell with Sunderland during his Liberty Stadium tenure.

Brought to the UK by Tony Mowbray in January 2010, Ki’s arrival at Celtic was somewhat overshadowed by the loan signing of Robbie Keane, who created chaos in Glasgow’s east end on winter transfer deadline day.

Nevertheless, Ki built up a solid reputation at Parkhead, and soon started to pique the interests of suitors south of the border.

Swansea City ended up paying a reported £6.3m for his services, with Ki instantly re-paying a chunk of that fee.

He helped the club win their first and only major honour by defeating Bradford City in the 2013 League Cup Final. The Welshmen also sealed a place in the Premier League’s top ten, their strongest domestic campaign for over 30 years.

Although enduring a challenging 2013/14 for the Mackem’s, Ki’s first stint in the north-east was a relative success, with the 110-capped international returning three goals and a string of decent performances. He returned to Swansea re-energised, and became a mainstay in the Swans’ engine room, racking up over 130 appearances over a four-year period before heading back to the north-east, this time with Newcastle United.

After a year-and-a-half, South Korean then swapped the Tyneside cold for the Balearic sunshine in January 2020, signing on a free for La Liga outfit RCD Mallorca.

For a second time in six years, with his first coming during Sunderland’s doomed 2013/14 campaign, Ki escaped relegation by leaving his club as they prepared for life in the second tier.

As he did at the conclusion of the Black Cats’ lengthy stay in the Premier League, the midfielder returned to familiar territory. Although this time, Ki headed back to his native land with FC Seoul.

The ex-Swansea City man was unsurprisingly immediately comfortable in his surroundings, going on to be announced club captain ahead of his first full season back in the South Korean capital. He’s subsequently played an integral role over the last two years, helping to preserve FC Seoul’s K1 League status in 2021, and making 30 appearances for Ik-soo An’s side this term.

The 2016 champions find themselves in the ‘relegation’ section of the top-flight as the league splits for its end of season play-off segment. Irrespective of the outcome to FC Seoul’s third successive relegation dogfight, Ki is likely to play an important role in the remaining five weeks of the 2022 K1 League campaign.

His time in English football will be one looked back on fondly though, spending time with some big clubs where supporters, especially those at Swansea City, will remember the now 33-year-old for his technical ability in the middle of the park.