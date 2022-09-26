What’s former Millwall and Bolton Wanderers man Mark Beevers up to these days?

Millwall and Bolton Wanderers have both had towering centre-back Mark Beevers on their books over the course of his extensive playing career.

Beevers, now 32, started out his career in Sheffield Wednesday’s youth academy.

The Barnsley-born centre-back came through the ranks and would go on to become a first-team regular. He played 160 times for the Owls, the most appearances he has made for a single club over the course of his entire career to date and even earning their Player of the Year award for the 2007/08 season.

He moved on from Hillsborough in October 2012 though, joining Millwall on an initial loan before the move was made permanent the following January.

Three-and-a-half years at The Den would follow, playing 150 times for the Lions across all competitions. Beevers played both Championship and League One football for the South London outfit prior to his exit in the summer of 2016.

The move saw him stay in the third-tier, linking up with Bolton Wanderers. Beevers starred in his first season with the Trotters, proving a serious goal threat from defence as they won promotion to the Championship.

His performances earned him a spot in the Team of the Season and he went on to play two more seasons of Championship football before heading back to League One with Peterborough United in 2019.

The former England U19 international quickly became a key player at London Road and captained them to promotion in the 2020/21 season.

However, Beevers would fall out of favour in the Championship and left this summer, but where is he now?

Well, shortly after his Posh deal was terminated, Beevers signed for Australian side Perth Glory on a two-year deal.

The A-League gets underway in October, so Beevers will be hoping to make a telling impact in his first campaign playing outside the EFL.

He’ll be fondly remembered as a great leader and a promotion specialist for his time in England though.