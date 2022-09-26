What’s former Derby County and Wigan Athletic man Conor Sammon up to these days?

Derby County and Wigan Athletic both had striker Conor Sammon on their books during his time playing in England.

Sammon, now 35, started out his career in his hometown Dublin, breaking into senior football with UCD.

His 17 goals in 81 games earned him a move to Derry City, where seven goals in 21 saw him snapped up by Kilmarnock in the summer of 2008. A successful two-and-a-half-year stint followed, landing him a first move south of the border with Wigan Athletic.

Sammon’s time at the DW Stadium wasn’t quite so fruitful though after joining for a reported £630,000.

34 appearances yielded just one goal and one assist and he didn’t get an awful lot of game time in the Premier League, resulting in a step down to the Championship with Derby County, who were claimed to have forked out £1.35m for his signature.

His time with the Rams wasn’t particularly goal-filled either, though his work-rate and hold-up play was of value.

Overall, he managed 13 goals and eight assists in 90 outings at Pride Park, spending spells out on loan with fellow EFL sides Ipswich Town, Rotherham United and Sheffield United prior to a free transfer switch to Hearts in 2016.

Sammon’s stay at Tynecastle didn’t yield many goals either, spending time on loan with former club Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Motherwell. He left for good in 2019 to sign for Falkirk, where he scored 14 goals and laid on seven assists in 60 games.

He then signed for Alloa Athletic last year, where he remains today. The Dublin-born striker is in fine form at the moment too, notching up eight goals and one assist in 11 games so far this campaign, taking him to 14 goals and six assists for the club.

At 35, Sammon is in the latter days of his career but proving he’s still got goals in him, despite struggling in English football.

Hopefully fans are still singing ‘feed the fish and he will score’ up in Scotland as he enjoys a strong start to the 2022/23 season.