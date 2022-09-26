What’s former Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient man Bradley Pritchard up to these days?

Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient’s former midfielder Bradley Pritchard’s route into the EFL was an unorthodox one to say the least, though he’s a player fondly remembered by fans.

Pritchard, now 36, first made a name for himself playing non-league football before eventually winding up in the EFL.

The Zimbabwean midfielder spent spells with Carshalton Athletic, Nuneaton Borough, Tamworth and Hayes & Yeading United before earning a move to Charlton Athletic in 2011.

Many players earn themselves EFL moves after starring in non-league, but it’s the circumstances of Pritchard’s move to The Valley that make his one to remember. He had been working as a performance analyst for the Addicks during the 2010/11 season before being handed a trial, during hitch he impressed and earned himself a contract.

Pritchard played 25 times in his first season and would help Charlton Athletic win promotion to the Championship.

The 2012/13 season saw the midfielder play the best football of his career. In his debut Championship season, the central midfielder managed three goals and 12 assists in 42 outings, playing a part in all but four of their league games.

His game time was more sporadic the following season though and he ended up being released in 2014.

Leyton Orient then snapped him up, keeping him on board for two years. Pritchard played 71 times for the O’s and spent a short stint on loan with Stevenage before dropping into non-league football with Greenwich Borough.

He’s kept playing non-league football since too, spending time with Cray Wanderers and Lewes, who he is still with now.

However, it’s Pritchard’s off-pitch exploits that have caught the eye since dropping out of the EFL. He’s a fully-trained lawyer and has worked on plenty of community projects, founding Sporting Way CIC while working as a member of various boards and panels within the FA and the wider community in London.

As a player though, Pritchard will be remembered fondly especially by Charlton Athletic for his hard-working, controlling displays in the middle of the park after earning his deal in unorthodox circumstances.