What’s former Blackburn Rovers favourite Benni McCarthy up to these days?

Blackburn Rovers have played host to some great strikers in previous years, one of them being Benni McCarthy.

McCarthy, now age 44, was with Blackburn Rovers between 2006 and 2010.

The South African striker joined Rovers from Porto before eventually leaving for West Ham, but in three-and-a-half seasons at Ewood Park he scored 52 goals in 140 appearances in all competitions.

McCarthy scored 19 Premier League goals in his first campaign at the club – the 2006/07 season – eight in his next and then 10 in the one after that.

He gave Rovers fans countless memories, but injury often hampered him in his latter career. So what’s he been up to since his Rovers exit?

McCarthy today…

After leaving Blackburn, McCarthy had an eventual spell with West Ham across the 2009/10 and 2010/11 seasons, where he failed to score a single goal in 14 appearances.

He then spent time with South African side Orlando Pirates where he rediscovered his scoring touch, before getting into coaching and management in 2015.

McCarthy had a brief spell as assistant manager with Belgian side Sint-Truiden before returning to his native South Africa with spells as manager of Cape Town City and Amazulu.

And he impressed with both sides, boasting a total win percentage of 43.8% across the two clubs and eventually landing himself a coaching position at Manchester United.

McCarthy joined the club alongside Erik ten Hag this summer, in a somewhat surprising move. But it goes to show the respect that McCarthy has as a coach in today’s game.

Rovers fans will remember him fondly and one day, they might just seen him in the opposing dugout.