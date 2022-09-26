What can Watford fans expect from Slaven Bilic?

Reports this afternoon are claiming that Watford have sacked Rob Edwards as manager, and that they’re set to bring in former West Brom and West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.

Edwards has only been in the Watford job for to months. Btu already, it seems like the Hornets are set to make another managerial change in their bid for promotion.

The Telegraph say that Bilic is set to arrive as the club’s new manager with Watford currently in 10th place of the Championship table.

But what can fans expect fro the Croat?

In his last managerial outing at West Brom, Bilic donned a 4-2-3-1 formation. The 2019/20 season saw the Baggies earn automatic promotion from the Championship with Bilic at the helm, with his side finishing 10 points behind Leeds United in what was a stop-start season owing to Covid.

But the Baggies were formidable throughout the campaign, despite the odd drop in form for a few games. His side scored 77 times in the Championship that season and conceded 45, and rather astonishingly, 20 different players scored for West Brom that season.

Bilic got the best out of Matheus Pereira in that no.10 position. He utilised his right and left wingers too and often rotated the no.9 striker to keep things fresh.

Under Bilic’s watch, West Brom were very much a possession-based team who liked to play out from the back, and limiting opposition chances through sheer domination of possession.

Edwards talked an attacking game at the start of the season but he’s yet to deliver on that front. So far this season, Edwards has played a 5-3-2 formation with Watford and he’s yet to really get the best out of what is a decent squad.

Bilic might not have a no.10 of the same ilk as Pereira, but he’ll have played like Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro who can front his attack, and then more experienced players like Tom Cleverley who link defence and attack, and Hamza Choudhury too.

Overall, Bilic seems like a solid appointment on the face of it. But whether or not he has the right players to deliver promotion this season remains to be seen, and whether he’ll last in the job beyond that remains likewise.