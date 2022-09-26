West Brom contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

West Brom’s main focus of attention right now will be trying to move up the table after a miserable start to the campaign.

However, plans are no doubt being made for January and beyond, with a firm eye on the contract situation of the players.

Steve Bruce saw a few of his men move on at the end of last season, most notably Sam Johnstone who left to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer, and there could be a few more out of the exit door come next summer.

Here we look at the West Brom players out of contract next summer and whether or not they have one-year extension options…

Tom Rogic

Australian midfielder Rogic has recently joined the club on a free transfer and has yet to make an appearance. The former Celtic star brings a wealth of experience to The Hawthorns and will be hoping to make his mark over the course of the season.

Rogic only signed a one-year contract in West Midlands but the club have the option to extend his stay for a further year.

Kean Bryan

Bryan has endured a difficult time since joining the club in September 2021. The former Sheffield United man injured his anterior cruciate ligament on his starting debut and has been sidelined since.

The central defender is edging closer to a return and hoping to force his way into Bruce’s plans sooner rather than later. Bryan’s two-year contract at the club is up in the summer and does not seem to include the option to extend.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley has not featured so regularly this season after being an excellent servant to the club since joining from Swansea City back in 2018. The 31-year-old defender has made just three league appearances for the Baggies so far and is slowly becoming more of a back-up option under Bruce these days.

The former Arsenal youngster has been a solid centre-back during his time at the club but his recent performances have brought on criticism from the fans – his contract is up in the summer and without the option to extend, Bartley seems likely to move on.

Jake Livermore

Perhaps the most concerning on the list is club captain Livermore. Although now 32, the midfielder is still a key man and has featured in every single league game so far.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player has been a regular in the side since his move to the club from Hull City in 2017 and still has plenty to offer.

An option to extend doesn’t appear to be on the table for Livermore at present and with his contract set to run down in the summer, he could be free to leave at the end of the season.

Kenneth Zohore

High hopes were expected of Zohore when he signed from Cardiff City in 2019 but unfortunately for the striker, things haven’t gone to plan.

The Dane has made just 23 appearances in his time at The Hawthorns, scoring just five times. He hardly featured at all last season and hasn’t had a look-in this term either.

Zohore is definitely surplus to requirements under Bruce, so when his contract is up in the summer, he will no doubt leave as a free agent. The club doesn’t appear to have an option to extend.

1 of 10 Who did West Brom draw with on the opening day of last season? Bournemouth Fulham Sheffield United Middlesbrough

Erik Pieters

Right-back Pieters was recently signed as a free agent on a one-year deal, this doesn’t include the option to extend which the club may live to regret.

The former Dutch international has already proved he can still compete at this level in his two appearances so far and could become an important player this season.

It is understandable the club didn’t include a one-year extension with Pieters now 34, but his experience and quality are still very much evident.