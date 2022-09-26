Watford’s apparent stance on Rob Edwards’ future revealed

Watford manager Rob Edwards is ‘on the brink of being sacked’, claim Football Insider.

Edwards was only appointed as manager this summer. But after a slow start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign, Football Insider claim that the 39-year-old is close to losing his job.

The Hornets currently sit in 10th place of the Championship table after a run of two wins in eight Championship fixtures.

They’re winless in their last three having let slip a 2-1 lead late on in their last outing v Sunderland.

Football Insider go on to write that the Watford owners ‘have made up their minds to dismiss Edwards’ and that they’re ‘already assessing the market for a replacement’.

Edwards landed the job after guiding Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season, becoming the Hornets’ 11th manager since 2015.

A correct decision?

Edwards took on a difficult job when he came in over the summer. The Watford job is famously a tough one to keep but even by their standards, sacking Edwards after the 10th game of the season seems a bit rash.

He’s a young, up and coming manager who showcased a lot of qualities last season, and Watford seemingly brought him in for the project after another torrid Premier League campaign.

And despite the board allowing the likes of Emmanuel Dennis to leave in the summer, and seemingly allowing Ismaila Sarr to leave before his move to Aston Villa failed, they obviously want to more results than they’re seeing now.

Edwards will remain a hot prospect in terms of managers and so he should land another job soon if he’s to be sacked.