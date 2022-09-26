Watford set to name 54-year-old as new boss after significant Rob Edwards decision

Watford are set to appoint Slaven Bilic as their new boss after making the decision to sack Rob Edwards, a report from The Telegraph has said.

Watford’s poor start to the season is claimed to have led the Hornets to the decision to sack manager Edwards.

He only took charge in the summer after guiding Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two to League One, but performances have been poor and with the fear that too much ground is being lost on the top sides in the league, the Hornets are claimed to have parted ways with their boss.

The Telegraph states that they already have a successor lined up too.

Former West Ham and West Brom manager Bilic is said to have flown into London to finalise terms, with the expectation that he will be their new boss for their clash with Stoke City next Sunday.

Bilic is currently out of work after leaving Chinese side BJ Guoan earlier this year.

A big decision to make…

Edwards’ appointment seemed to be the start of a new position on managers at Vicarage Road. He came in as a young, promising coach that could have led the club for years to come, starting a new project after another relegation.

However, as always is with the Hornets, they look to have taken a pretty ruthless decision to part ways with Edwards after a poor start to his tenure.

Bilic sees a return to the ethos of bringing in more experienced bosses, so it will be hoped they can reap the rewards if the reports are confirmed in a official club statement sooner rather than later.