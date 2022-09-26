Swansea City comment: This summer target would be the perfect January signing for Martin

Swansea City made some promising additions to their squad this summer, though they have been left wanting more in the early stages of the season.

Swansea City’s summer got off to a fruitful start, bringing in some good recruits early on to strengthen their ranks for both the present and the future.

However, towards the end of the window, some pursuits failed and faltered. That has led to a heavy reliance on the loan market, though that could yet bear fruit for the Swans.

One area they spent all summer trying to add to was right wing-back, with Brentford’s Fin Stevens eventually joining on a temporary basis.

He’s still yet to make his first start though, with Matthew Sorinola, who prefers to play on the left, deployed on the right.

Looking to January, many would argue it’s a position that still needs strengthening.

One man who could fill that gap is summer target Cody Drameh.

The Leeds United youngster was heavily linked with the South Wales outfit in the summer but ended up remaining at Elland Road, where he has seen limited game time in the early stages of the season under Jesse Marsch.

He’d be an ideal fit for the role on the right-hand side for Martin, also holding the ability to play as a right-back to allow the Swans to alter their system to a back four if they feel the need to do so as well.

His high-energy displays on the right made him a firm favourite with Cardiff City over the second half of last season and a stint with Swansea City could have the same impact in the second half of this campaign if they look to revive their interest.