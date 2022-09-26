Stoke City contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals

Stoke City will undoubtedly be focusing on their league performances after a turbulent start to the season. However, the Potters will surely be keeping an eye on next summer’s contract situation.

Stoke City have a number of players out of contract next summer.

The Staffordshire side saw a number of new faces such as veteran defender Aden Flint and Josh Laurent join the club alongside a number of stalwarts entering the final year of their contracts.

Here we look at the Stoke City players out of contract next summer and whether or not they have one-year extension options…

Joe Bursik

After a number of loan spells away from the club, the shot-stopper has become a regular starter for the Potters in the last couple of seasons.

Bursik signed a three-year deal with Stoke City in 2020 with no extension option put in the contract, his situation will be one that needs to be resolved.

Nick Powell

The attacking midfielder joined the club from Wigan Athletic in 2019 but has failed to gain regular game time due to injury, making just 18 appearances last season.

Powell signed a contract extension in the summer that will see his contract run out this summer with no further extension option currently available to him.

Sam Clucas

Clucas has been an integral member of the Potters’ squad since joining from Swansea City in 2018. The 32-year-old has made 138 appearances for the Staffordshire club.

Clucas signed a two-year extension in 2021 but no further extension was included in this deal.

Aden Flint

The veteran centre-back signed for Stoke City during the summer transfer window having previously had a solid spell with Cardiff City.

Flint signed a short-term contract with the club that will see his contract expire in June 2023 with no extension currently being available.

Morgan Fox

The Welshman joined Stoke City in 2020 and has played sporadically so far, making just 41 appearances for the Potters.

As it stands, Fox will become a free agent next summer with no contract extension being an option for him currently.

Jack Bonham

The experienced shot-stopper has been a back-up option since signing from Gillingham in 2021. Bonham has made just 18 league appearances and could become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

Frank Fielding

Fielding is yet to make an appearance for the Potters and with his deal up next summer, he may be one that moves on.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

The young goalkeeper is a promising talent, currently playing for Stoke City’s U23s side and putting in a number of impressive performances.

According to Transfermarkt, Noukeu currently has a one-year extension option in his contract.