Sheffield Wednesday contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed a fruitful summer window, building a squad capable of making a serious challenge for automatic promotion from League One.

Sheffield Wednesday’s primary focus will be said push for promotion, of course.

However, they will surely have next summer on their mind as well. A whole host of key first-team players are now in the final years of their contracts at Hillsborough, making for somewhat of a make-or-break season for Darren Moore and the Owls.

Here, we discuss the Sheffield Wednesday players who are out of contract in 2023 and those who have one-year extension options in their deals…

Barry Bannan

Bannan last saw his deal extended in February 2021 and he’s now in the final year of his contract. There’s no suggestion an option is in his contract, but he’s one the club will surely want to keep.

Liam Palmer

Long-serving defender Palmer is another who doesn’t look to have an extension clause and another the club should look to tie down to a new contract at some point.

Lee Gregory

By the start of next season, Gregory will be closing in on 35. This season may be an important one for him with no option for extension mentioned anywhere.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru looks a player with a long-term future at Hillsborough, but Sheffield Wednesday will need to tie him down to a new deal to ensure that’s the vast given the interest in his services.

He has said he would definitely be interested in signing a new contract though.

Marvin Johnson

Johnson’s contract length was not mentioned upon his arrival last year but he’s ‘thought‘ to be in the final year of his deal.

Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa is one who could be in an important season. The level of performance has dropped somewhat and he’s struggled with injuries but everyone knows what he’s capable at when at his peak.

There’s no suggestion that he has an extension option in his deal.

Dennis Adeniran

Adeniran is another who has struggled with injuries but fans know what he’s capable of when fit and firing.

He’ll be bidding to earn an extension though with no suggestion of an option.

George Byers

Midfielder Byers has looked a cut above the rest in League One at times, so he’s one that the Owls will surely hope to keep long-term. The Star has said it’s their understanding that an extension option is included in his deal though, making his future a slightly less pressing matter.

Josh Windass

Windass will be hoping he can power Wednesday to the Championship in the final year of his contract after an injury-hit 2022/23 campaign.

Like Byers, he has an extension option in his deal though, as per Yorkshire Live.

Callum Paterson

Paterson’s deal runs through until next season with no extension option left.

This could be an important season for the towering Scot after struggling to make a telling impact last campaign.

Jaden Brown

The same goes for Brown, who hasn’t quite got going for Sheffield Wednesday. He’s got the talent, but with his deal up next year, the former Spurs youngster needs to impress.

David Stockdale

Veteran goalkeeper Stockdale’s contract length was not revealed upon his arrival but Yorkshire Live has said it’s thought his deal is up next summer. He’s been the number one so far this season, so that will only help his chances of earning a longer contract.