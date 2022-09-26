Revealed: The highest-rated League One defensive midfielders including Derby County and Charlton Athletic men

FIFA 23’s full release is now upon an eager gaming community.

It is one of the most eagerly anticipated releases in the gaming calendar and it will be snapped up by droves of eager players across all formats.

Here, we look at League One’s top 10 highest-rated central defensive midfielders in the game.

10. Alex Gorrin, Oxford United – 66

29-year-old Spaniard Gorrin has been at Oxford United since the summer of 2019, arriving on a free from Motherwell.

The former Sunderland youngster has seen his overall rating suffer a slight, -1 downgrade over last year’s card. The biggest drop – a huge -11 – has seen him end up with a 47 pace rating.

9. Herbie Kane, Barnsley – 66

Youngster Kane is a product of Liverpool’s academy and has been with the Tykes since the autumn of 2020. His overall rating has stayed the same this year at 66.

However, notable increases have been granted, this is especially so with a +10 upgrade to his physical attribute which rises to 70. His defending attribute also shows a +5 upgrade to 60.

8. Jordan Houghton, Plymouth Argyle – 67

Houghton’s silver card has a +3 overall upgrade over last year’s card. The former Chelsea youngster has been with the Pilgrims since the summer of 2021.

Whilst his pace has dropped by -7 to 59 he has notable upgrades in other areas. These include a +4 defending to 63 and a +6 physical to 75.

7. Josh Scowen, Wycombe Wanderers – 67

29-year-old Scowen sees his silver card upgraded by +2 from last year’s card for a 67 overall rating this time around.

Scowen, who came through the system with the Chairboys, has seen his pace rating drop by -2 to 57. However, his physical attribute has seen a +2 upgrade.

6. Bradley Johnson, MK Dons – 68

36-year-old veteran Johnson has seen his attributes drop in this year’s FIFA card, a -1 downgrade seeing his overall rating drop to 68.

As would be expected with any aging player, most of his attributes show a decline but he still posts impressive 66 defending and 75 physical attributes.

5. Dominic Ball, Ipswich Town – 68

Ball’s silver card shows an overall +1 upgrade over last year’s card – his overall this year being 68.

Possessing an impressive 73 physical attribute, Ball also has a +2 upgrade to his dribbling, ending up with a 60 rating there.

4. George Dobson, Charlton Athletic – 68

24-year-old former Arsenal youngster Dobson has been with the Addicks since a summer 2021 transfer from Sunderland.

His card in this year’s FIFA game has received a +2 upgrade to a 68 overall. Key amongst his stats is a +3 defending to 65 and a +2 physical to 76. However, his pace has suffered a worrying -13 downgrade to 55.

3. Marlon Pack, Portsmouth – 69

31-year-old has seen his overall rating suffer a -3 downgrade in this year’s FIFA, falling to a 69. That is still a more than respectable number for a League One player.

The former Bristol City man has seen his key attributes also drop. His 68 passing and 66 dribbling attributes both saw -3 reduction from last year’s totals.

2. Max Bird, Derby County – 70

Derby County youngster Bird has come through the system at Pride Park and is now a solid fixture in the first-team picture.

His 70-rated overall card shows a +2 increase over last year’s card. Key attributes have risen such as a +2 increase on both his defending and passing attributes to 66 and 68 respectively.

1. Will Vaulks, Sheffield Wednesday – 70

Vaulks sealed a free transfer move from Cardiff City to Sheffield Wednesday this past summer. His 70-rated silver card shows a -1 overall downgrade from last year.

Key attributes such as his 68 defending, a -2 downgrade, and 64 passing, a -1 downgrade, show falling numbers. However, a 78 physical rating is still a solid number for League One.