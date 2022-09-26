Revealed: The highest-rated League One attacking midfielders on FIFA 23 including Derby County and Plymouth Argyle men

FIFA 23’s full release is now upon an eager gaming community.



It is one of the most eagerly anticipated releases in the gaming calendar and it will be snapped up by droves of eager players across all formats.

Here, The72 looks at League One’s top 10 highest-rated central attacking midfielders in the game.

10. Jack Aitchison, Barnsley – 62

22-year-old Scot Aitchison is an attacking midfielder in the latest edition of FIFA with an overall 62 rating.

The former Celtic youth player has standout stats of 81 pace and 64 dribbling. These represent a +2 and a +1 improvement over last year’s totals respectively.

9. Rory Holden, Port Vale – 63

Derry-born Northern Ireland U21 international Holden comes in as League One’s 9th-ranked attacking midfielder with a 63 rating.

The former Bristol City man’s most notable stats are 73 pace and 66 dribbling. Both of these attributes have suffered a -2 reduction on last year’s scores.

8. Finn Azaz, Plymouth Argyle – 65

Azaz is a London-born, Republic of Ireland U21 international on loan at Plymouth Argyle from Aston Villa’s U21 outfit.

Key amongst his silver card rating is a 68 dribbling attribute which is a +2 improvement over last year. Another key improvement is a +3 to his physical attribute which is now 67.

7. Joe Powell, Burton Albion – 65

23-year-old Powell is another talented attacking midfielder coming in on this list in 7th place for FIFA 23.

His 65 overall is a +3 improvement on last year. Key amongst his attributes is 74 pace which is unchanged from last year. He also has 65 passing which is a +2 improvement.

6. Adam May, Cambridge United – 65

Former Portsmouth midfielder May has been with Cambridge since 2020 and he has improved since last year’s FIFA release.

He is a silver card with a 65 overall rating. The biggest improvement is a +5 to his shooting attribute with his dribbling also showing improvement – +2 to a 64.

5. Matt Jay, Exeter City – 65

Jay’s overall rating of 65 stays the same as it was in last year’s FIFA. His standout attribute is his 82 pace.

The 26-year-old has shown improvements of +1 in shooting (64) and physical (53).

4. Luke McCormick, Bristol Rovers – 65

McCormick’s overall rating of 65 is a +2 improvement over where he was in last year’s FIFA.

His 64 passing and 67 dribbling have both shown +3 improvements but his most notable attribute – 75 pace – stays the same as last time out.

3. Daryl Horgan, Wycombe Wanderers – 66

Horgan’s 66-rated silver card is actually a fall of -1 from his overall rating from last year.

His unchanged, 82 pace remains his most noted attribute this time around but there have been drops of -3 in shooting to 59 and -2 in dribbling, to 69.

2. Louie Sibley, Derby County – 67

Youngster Sibley is only 21 but has become a feature of Derby County’s senior side.

Sibley’s 67 overall rating is unchanged from last time but his attributes of 64 and 68 dribbling show drops of -2 and -1 respectively.

1. Kwame Poku, Peterborough United – 67

21-year-old Londoner Poku is a full Ghana international with one cap to his name. He is the highest-rated, League One central attacking midfielder in FIFA 23.

His 84 pace is a highlight but it is backed up by a +7 dribbling rating that rises to 71. He also has a +7 improvement in passing to 62 in a card that shows a +6 improvement to 67 overall.