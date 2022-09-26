Report reveals potential fitness concerns for QPR attacker

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is suffering from ‘a virus in the Scotland camp’, reports Scottish Daily Express.

Dykes, 26, is currently away with the Scotland national side for this month’s round of international fixtures.

The striker has been in poor form for QPR in the Championship this season but has once again found his scoring touch for the Scots, scoring twice in the 3-0 win over Ukraine last week.

And Steve Clarke’s Scotland side are set to play Ukraine again tomorrow night, but Dykes is one of a handful of players who haven’t trained ahead of the clash owing to illness.

1 of 10 QPR netted 60 Championship goals last season. But who was the campaign’s top scorer? Lyndon Dykes Charlie Austin Andre Gray Chris Willock

Scottish Daily Express say that Dykes and the others who are currently ill will still travel with the squad ahead of tomorrow’s game, but it seems likely that Dykes will not feature.

Dykes has started on the bench for QPR in their last two outings in the Championship. He’s found the back of the net just once in 10 league appearances this season but he remains a key player for Scotland.

Rest needed?

Last season, Dykes was visibly tiring due to playing a number of games for both QPR and Scotland.

And this apparent illness might give him some potentially needed resting time before he returns to QPR, where he faces a bit of an uphill challenge in earning his starting spot back.

Michael Beale has opted for Tyler Roberts in attack of late. It comes amid Dykes’ poor run in front of goal but he continues to work hard for the team when called upon.

The R’s have some talented players in their ranks at the moment but they’re lacking a prolific no.9 – Dykes can the that man, but he needs to prove that soon.